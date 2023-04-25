Logan Paul Seemingly Confirms He Will Continue To Be A Part-Timer In WWE

Earlier this month it was announced that internet sensation Logan Paul had re-signed with WWE. The contract was later revealed to be a multi-year deal, but some of the finer points, such as his touring schedule, were not disclosed, until now. On the latest "Impaulsive," Paul welcomed WWE Hall of Famer Edge, as the two discussed some of the criticisms surrounding part-time performers. While Edge noted that there was no linear path to professional wrestling, Paul admitted he still felt a twinge of guilt for his rather sporadic appearances in WWE so far. At the same time, Paul seemingly confirmed that his renewed contract will keep him on a part-time schedule going forward.

"I just feel kind of, not bad, but man, you have the weeklies who are really like actively building this organization every single week and I get to come in and capitalize on the goodwill that they've sacrificed their bodies for, again four times a year," he said. Paul reiterated that despite having fewer wrestling dates, he will continue to do his best inside the squared circle. "By the way, I'm not going to stop, but for the wrestlers listening to this, I'm cognizant of it and I appreciate your hard work that I get to benefit off of four times a year."

While it doesn't look like Paul will move to full-time status in WWE anytime soon, it doesn't appear likely that he will be involved in the build to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion either. As CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque explicitly stated in his announcement last night, the revived title will be defended more frequently in comparison to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which is currently held by a part-timer — Roman Reigns.