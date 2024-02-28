Bully Ray Says This Recent WWE Main Roster Call Up Is A 'Total Package'

After this past weekend's WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event in Australia, many are looking at former WWE NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton differently, including WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully heaped praise on Stratton following her performance in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

"Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany, oh Tiffany. Amazing performance from Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany Stratton did not go over, [but] Tiffany Stratton got over," Bully said, using one of his long-time phrases. "You heard the people in Australia chanting for her. Great performance." Ray appreciated Stratton's willingness to get into a fight.

"[She is] not afraid to take these maneuvers and not pull out at the very last second. She's there for everything. She's not afraid to get her hands dirty. She's not afraid to get smacked around," Ray gushed. Bully compared the former NXT champion to his fellow Hall of Famer, Great Muta, in the way she attacked her opponents so fiercely.

"Tifanny is, right now, a total package...from the look to the athletic ability in the ring," Bully commented, lauding both her look and her abilities.

Stratton was a significant figure in the match, even eliminating the newly-returned former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, who was the first elimination in the match. Naomi was not pleased with Stratton and had some choice words after the match. Stratton impressed WWE officials in NXT and recently graduated to the WWE proper, with the Elimination Chamber Match seemingly the coming out party for the main roster debutante.