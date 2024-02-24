Naomi Has A Message For One WWE Star After Elimination Chamber 2024

Naomi isn't taking her exit from the women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia lightly. The WWE veteran was eliminated by Tiffany Stratton, who was very recently called up to the main roster from "WWE NXT." Naomi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call out the former "NXT" Women's Champion, posting "Tiffy Time that [peach emoji] is mine!" alongside an angry emoji, following her elimination by fellow "WWE SmackDown" star, seemingly starting a feud between the two women on the blue brand.

Naomi started off the Chamber match alongside Becky Lynch, and was immediately targeted by Stratton and her gymnastics when she entered the match. Stratton capitalized off an opportunity after Naomi hit a sunset powerbomb off a pod on Liv Morgan, getting the pin. Stratton made her first appearance in a Chamber match at the event and only her second appearance at a WWE premium live event. Naomi recently returned to the company at the Royal Rumble after more than a year away, following a stint in Impact/TNA, after she left the company in May of 2022 alongside Sasha Banks.

Becky Lynch would go on to win the Chamber match and is set to challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.