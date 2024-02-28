Why Booker T Hopes WWE Puts The World Title On Drew McIntyre

While Seth Rollins has showcased a high level of resiliency since winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship last May, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is hoping to see a new face attached to the title soon. On a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker looked ahead toward WrestleMania 40, where Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match, Drew McIntyre. Rollins, of course, already holds a victory over McIntyre during his reign. Booker T, however, is envisioning a different outcome this time around.

"I hope they put the title on [Drew]," Booker said. "Nothing against Seth, but Seth has had an okay run. It's nothing been like standout as far as Seth's run. Like I said, it hasn't been a bad run or anything like that, but I do think it's time for Drew McIntyre to get back in that position. I really don't think we would have put Drew McIntyre in such a position where he had to work so hard to get back to it, to win a match like the Elimination Chamber, to go on [and] not win it. So that's just my thing. I hope to see Drew win. I'm a fan of Drew McIntyre as well, let's just say that."

As Booker alluded to, a third-world title run has heavily eluded McIntyre due to a variety of factors over the last three years. Despite the setbacks, though, McIntyre has asserted that WrestleMania 40 will be the stage in which he finally finishes his story, and once again becomes a world champion in WWE.

