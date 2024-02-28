Seth Rollins Gets Candid About CM Punk & His Need To 'Rebuild' Bridges In WWE

CM Punk's WWE WrestleMania 40 ambitions came to an end at the Royal Rumble due to a torn triceps, but before that the direction for him seemed to be a match against Seth Rollins, someone who had been very vocal regarding his return to the company. "I think CM Punk thought CM Punk was going to be in those plans once upon a time," Rollins told "Inside the Ropes" about the idea of them competing against each other at WrestleMania. "As you may have seen during our brief interaction, I never thought that was going to happen. I'll give him a little bit of credit, he gave it the old college try. But, fragile body, fell apart. We will see if he can stitch himself back together and make another go at it."

It was reported that Punk was expected to win the men's Elimination Chamber match originally, showcasing he was indeed expected to challenge Rollins on the "Grandest Stage Of Them All." While that spot has since gone to Drew McIntyre, Punk has remained active with WWE, whether it's turning up at the WrestleMania 40 press event or appearing at the WWE Performance Center. Punk has been regularly communicating with some of WWE's younger talent, and Rollins believes Punk fancies himself as a Shawn Michaels type in that regard.

"He's got a lot of bridges to rebuild, and clearly he is aware of that, and clearly he is making an effort to rebuild those bridges," Rollins said. "Now, whether he will burn them all to the ground again, who knows? But he's on his own track."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Inside the Ropes" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.