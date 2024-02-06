Backstage News On Possible Role For CM Punk On WWE TV During His Injury Rehab

CM Punk was recently ruled out of action for the foreseeable future following his triceps injury at the Royal Rumble, but he could still be involved in some way in WWE as per reports.

"Fightful Select" has reported that Punk was present backstage at last week's "WWE SmackDown," while he was also reportedly at the Performance Center in recent days, helping out WWE's stars.

"Fightful" also released some quotes from their upcoming interview with CM Punk's close friend and pro wrestling trainer Ace Steel, who said that WWE would want Punk to do commentary during his time away from the ring. But, Steel stated that he doesn't want to see his friend in the commentary booth or any other on-screen role due to the way he was written out of television after Drew McIntyre's attack on him on the "WWE Raw" after Royal Rumble.

He also mentioned that he doesn't want Punk on the same show as McIntyre during his rehab due to how the storyline with the Scotsman unfolded. Steel pointed out that Punk might consider attacking McIntyre despite being injured if he's in an on-screen role, which wouldn't make sense considering how he's not cleared to wrestle. Punk has been a guest commentator on a number of occasions in WWE as well as in AEW, and has also been a commentator for the MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

Punk, who wrestled his first match in WWE in a decade at the men's Royal Rumble match, tore his right triceps during the match, which will put him out of action for a few months. Reports suggest that the former AEW star was set to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, with Roman Reigns defending his title against men's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes. But, Punk's injury — and the controversy surrounding Brock Lesnar — forced WWE to change plans, resulting in the return of The Rock to WWE.