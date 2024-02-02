Spoiler: Two Massive Names Reportedly Backstage For WWE SmackDown

Tonight's "WWE SmackDown" is reportedly set to be nothing short of electrifying.

According to Pro Wrestling Insider (reported in their Elite section), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is backstage in Birmingham for Friday's episode of "SmackDown." PWI claims Johnson will be making an on-screen appearance and speculates that it likely has to do with the teased face-off between men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It would be Johnson's third live WWE appearance since his initial comeback in September, and his first since becoming a member of TKO's Board of Directors in January. In his most recent appearance, on the New Year's Day episode of "WWE Raw," he teased a confrontation with Reigns (his real-life cousin) and speculation has run rampant that Johnson, not Rhodes, will face Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Also backstage, per PWI, is the injured CM Punk, who has reportedly already had surgery for the tricep tear he suffered at WWE Royal Rumble. PWI did not say whether Punk was likewise planned to appear on camera, but it's worth nothing that it was Punk's injury that altered the WrestleMania card, potentially shifting Johnson into a match with Reigns while Rhodes instead challenges World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The most recent reporting, however, indicates that Rhodes vs. Reigns is still the current direction.