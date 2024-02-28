Bully Ray Discusses Lack Of Reaction These WWE Stars Got At Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 took place last weekend, and setup Drew McIntyre to be Seth Rollins' opponent for WrestleMania 40, with Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship on the line. However, according to Bully Ray on "Busted Open Radio," fans were noticeably lacking in reaction to both Rollins and LA Knight.

Bully asserts that while Rollins got a good reaction when he first appeared at the event, he was completely overshadowed by Cody Rhodes. "Cody talks, then Seth talks, and the people were — I'll call it 'politely quiet' for Seth. Then he did his tagline and they did it with him and then they stopped." Continuing, he noted the same thing with Knight, but explained that it wasn't a knock against either man. Bully explained that some fans join in with tag lines because they want to be part of the moment. "Now what about when you're at the meat of what you want to say, like Seth Rollins? What about when it's time to do your moves, like LA Knight? Are they responding the same way to you doing your moves?"

Bully also pointed to the reactions that Super Kicks and Canadian Destroyers get from fans, and that these are reactions to the move and not the wrestler. "They respond to the move, not to you! They want to chant LA Knight's thing, does that mean they're fully behind LA Knight? No, it sounds like they're fully behind the tagline as of right now. This is going to take time for LA Knight; Seth is a different story."

