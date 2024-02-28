Kevin Nash Points Out Aspect Of Jey Uso's WWE Booking He Thinks Doesn't Make Sense

Jey Uso had the chance to win the Intercontinental Championship last week on "WWE Raw," but ended up being screwed over by his brother Jimmy. While that was done to continue the issues between the former Bloodline members, Kevin Nash admitted he didn't get it and how it served the title.

"Uso's going for it, his brother comes down and rings the bell. He's got the f***ing belt won and it's like, the guy is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion ever and he's basically beat except your brother f***ing rings the bell and that makes you f***ing dive through the f***ing ropes onto f***ing him, and two security guys," Nash said on "Kliq This." "Where's the significance of the f***ing belt?"

Ultimately, Jey would put his focus on Jimmy outside the ring, eventually allowing GUNTHER to retain the title instead. This marked the third time that Jimmy has cost his brother a title, as he did so during Jey's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam 2023, and he also cost Jey and Cody Rhodes their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship. It has continued the issues between them, and even though they haven't interacted since, Jey has previously made it clear he'd like to wrestle his brother at WrestleMania 40. However, Nash was left questioning the entire angle. "What the f*** is that? What is that? It doesn't make any sense," he said.

