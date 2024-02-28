Eric Bischoff Says He'd Take This WWE Talent Off TV Until Figuring Out His Direction

Austin Theory was left lying in the middle of the ring at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 courtesy of a two-on-one beatdown from Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, without any help from Grayson Waller. The cracks in their onscreen partnership have been forming as of late, and while it has left some fans confused as to what is next for Theory, Eric Bischoff has a clear idea of what he'd do.

"I'd probably take him off the air until I figured out what I really wanted to do with him, even if it took a couple of months of character work and exploration and trying different things and bring him back. Because the audience is still kind of resisting him just a bit," he said on "83 Weeks." Theory has been a prominent figure on WWE's main roster from the moment he arrived, pushed hard by the company. Whether it's been winning Money in the Bank or having two runs as United States Champion, including a win over John Cena at WrestleMania 39, it's been clear that creative sees something in him. However, Bischoff believes that sometimes that can go against you as a talent, because you have to earn the audience's respect.

"You can't shortcut that, all the pushes in the world won't overcome a lack of respect from the audience, and that respect just comes with time and consistency," Bischoff said. "He's talented too, he's got a great look, he's in great shape ... He seems like a great character but he's not quite hitting on all the right cylinders."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.