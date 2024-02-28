Seth Rollins Critiques Michael Chandler's Promo From WWE Raw

The potential crossover between UFC and WWE was highlighted last week on "WWE Raw" when Michael Chandler showed up to cut a live promo on the show. He called out Conor McGregor for a fight which got MMA fans talking, and Seth Rollins offered him some advice on the microphone: slow down and have a little fun.

"You can tell he had the adrenaline coursing through his veins a little bit," Rollins told "Submission Radio." "He needs some work, but pretty good I think for a first ride. It was real, it was from the heart, and he's cool, he's a big fan of what we do. He understands the entertainment aspect of the fight game, so I dug it, I hope he gets what he wants." Rollins backed Chandler to win the hypothetical fight against the Irishman, and also admitted that the first promo in wrestling is always a disaster. It's a completely different experience to competing inside the ring or an octagon, as the focus is to figure out who you are as a character, whether that's him or Chandler.

"I still get far more nervous to stand in the center of the ring with a microphone than I do to go out there and fight the biggest dudes in the industry," he said. "You have to vibe with them, you have to find your own voice, you have to be able to articulate what you want to say, tell the story you want to tell ... It's an adventure and I haven't always been good at it but I've put a lot of work in and had a lot of practice and now I love it."

