Recent AEW Trademark Claim Reportedly Linked To New PPV Planned For Spring 2024

Whenever a new trademark gets filed, fans around the world begin to speculate what it could be in relation to. One recent trademark filed for by AEW caught the attention of many, and it seems it could be related to an upcoming event. AEW recently filed a trademark claim for "Dynasty," and according to Fightful Select, the trademark is connected to either a pay-per-view or a special event the company is planning. Fightful Select learned via Warner Brothers Discovery sources that the event is targeted for the spring, which was also the word going around within AEW, as some have heard of a potential show happening in April. The report stated that only a possible timeframe has been heard within Warner Brothers Discovery, and that a potential location hasn't been confirmed.

At time of writing, only one AEW event has been confirmed for the month of April, that being the duel taping of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" on April 3 in Worcester, Massachusetts, where the latter of the two events will air at the same time as night one of WWE WrestleMania 40. Following the event on April 3, the next event confirmed by AEW is the dual taping of "Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" on May 1 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, which was also recently re-scheduled to May 1 from April 10.

AEW has gradually added more pay-per-views to their yearly schedule over the past two years, with the Forbidden Door event with NJPW becoming a regular event in 2022, joining AEW's four annual pay-per-views consisting of Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. In 2023, three more events were added to the schedule in the form of August's All In London, October's WrestleDream, and December's Worlds End, meaning that if a pay-per-view was to take place in April, it would be the first time in AEW history that an event of its kind would take place in that month.