Report On Location For AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door 2024

It's only two months into 2024, but AEW already has three of their biggest shows of the year lined up, starting with AEW Revolution in Greensboro, North Carolina on March 3, "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" in Boston, Massachusetts on March 13, and AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25. Now it appears AEW has found the location for another one of their marquee events.

Taking to X on Thursday afternoon, Andrew Zarian reported that the location for AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door will be none other than Ashe Stadium in New York. The show is scheduled to take place in June, like the previous Forbidden Door events, though no firm date was given.

AEW will hold the Forbidden Door PPV at Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC this June! pic.twitter.com/wRFJy3I7xm — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) February 22, 2024

This will be the fourth consecutive year that AEW has held an event in Arthur Ashe Stadium and the first PPV the promotion has held there, having previously run Arthur Ashe for "Dynamite" and "Rampage" tapings of "AEW Grand Slam" the last three Septembers. The news comes shortly after PWInsider confirmed that AEW would be returning to the tennis arena, but would be doing so for a PPV event as opposed to "Grand Slam." It's unclear whether "Grand Slam" will be held in Arthur Ashe again this September, or will be moved to another arena/stadium.

While Forbidden Door has primarily been built around AEW and New Japan talent going at it in its first two editions, a new party may be added to the fray this year in the form of CMLL. The lucha libre promotion's working relationship with AEW has grown stronger in the early parts of 2024, and AEW owner Tony Khan has publicly stated he wants CMLL to be involved in Forbidden Door going forward.