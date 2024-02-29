WWE NXT Ratings Report 2/28/2024

"WWE NXT" struggled in the ratings this week.

According to "Wrestlenomics," this week's edition of WWE's third brand was watched by 570,000 people overall, the lowest overall viewership since July 4 of last year, while the 18-49 demographic showed up to the tune of a 0.16 rating, the lowest since August 29 of last year. The overall rating was down 7% from last week, while the 18-49 demographic dropped 11%. The highest-rated segment of the night was the promo battle between the various tag teams of "NXT," who quarreled over who should face Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin.

The lowest-rated segment of the show was the contract signing between "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes which took place in the overrun, with fans seemingly tuning out following the main event match between Charlie Dempsey and Noam Dar.

This week's "NXT" was the first live episode after last week's taped edition. It not only featured the aforementioned contract signing, but the crowning of a new NXT UK Heritage Champion in Charlie Dempsey, but also the WWE return of Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger, who attacked Ridge Holland during one of the show's higher-rated segments. This past week's show was the final "NXT" before next week's Roadblock event, which will feature a WWE NXT Championship match between Hayes and Dragunov.

"WWE Raw" from the night before struggled similarly in viewership numbers. While not reaching the historic lows of "NXT," the Monday night program dropped a similar 7% in the overall demographic and 10% in the 18-49 demographic.