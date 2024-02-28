WWE Raw Ratings Report: 2/26/24

This past Monday, the latest "WWE Raw" picked up where WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth left off, with several feuds taking important steps forward. However, that didn't translate into a ratings improvement for "Raw" over last week's show. According to Wrestlenomics, "Raw" brought in 1,738,000 total viewers on average with a P18-49 rating of 0.57. That puts the show down 7% from last week in overall viewership and 10% in the ever-important 18-49 demographic.

The news isn't all bad for WWE, however. "Raw" still finished number one in the 18-49 demo among cable programs on Monday. Additionally, while overall viewership has dipped compared to this time last year, the average 18-49 viewership in February saw an increase of 12% year-over-year.

Taking a look at the quarter-hour ratings for the night, the show's peak occurred between 9:00 and 9:15 pm ET. This segment featured the promo from Cody Rhodes as well as GUNTHER's interaction with The Judgment Day, and brought in a 17% increase over the previous quarter-hour.

The main event match, featuring Rhodes against Grayson Waller, saw a decline in the first quarter, resulting in the low point for last night's "Raw," before rising to 1.6 million by the final 15 minutes of the show. That quarter featured the end of the match as well as Paul Heyman confronting Rhodes over his feud against The Bloodline. Unsurprisingly, the most viewed YouTube clip from Monday's show included the highlights from the main event and the interaction between Rhodes and Heyman, with more than 1.1 million views as of this writing.