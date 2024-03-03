WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Looks Back On Being In First Elimination Chamber Match

WWE legend Booker T has discussed his experience of being in the inaugural Elimination Chamber match.

Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch just etched their names into the history books after winning their respective Elimination Chamber matches earlier this month, however, only six men can lay claim to having been part of the original Chamber match at WWE's Survivor Series in 2002, with Booker T being one of those.

"I've been a part of so many moments, even going all the way back to The Shockmaster. I've been a part of so many moments in this business," he said on the "Hall Of Fame." "The first Elimination Chamber was an experience, it wasn't one of those matches that I was comfortable in at all."

WWE has previously shown footage of the participants checking out the structure earlier in the day where Booker T predicted that somebody was going to get hurt, which ended up happening. RVD hit a Frog Splash from the top of the pod, only for his knee to land on Triple H's neck which damaged his throat. But that nasty injury didn't stop WWE from making the match an annual affair, although Booker T never participated in another elimination Chamber match.

"Today, I probably would be a little more comfortable just because they've refined it a whole lot, it's a lot different than that first one," he said. "That first one just was a monstrosity of a structure, and I was scared, man, I was scared, seriously. But, it is history for me though, it's one of my history-making moments, I had a great time."

The first Elimination Chamber match was won by Shawn Michaels, who defeated Triple H, RVD, Booker T, Kane, and Chris Jericho in the match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall Of Fame" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.