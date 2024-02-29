Backstage News On Why Meat Madness Match Was Pulled From AEW Revolution PPV Card

Ever since the match between Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW All Out 2023, All Elite Wrestling fans have become accustomed to hearing the word "meat" during matches where two of the company's heaviest hitters go at it. That love of meat was going to be taken to another level at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view as Tony Khan announced that a "Meat Madness" would take place between Hobbs, Lance Archer, and Wardlow. However, just before the February 28th edition of "AEW Dynamite," Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that the match was cancelled due to injuries to the participants, with the new All-Star Eight-Man Scramble announced in its place. Oddly, Hobbs, Archer, and Wardlow were all quickly announced for the scramble, leading to questions about who, exactly, had been injured.

Fightful Select dug a little deeper in to the matter and reported that, contrary to an injury to any of the announced participants, Khan had planned to add other wrestlers to the mix, but they ended up being unavailable for Revolution. As of this writing, the names of the planned additions and the reasons for their unavailability remain unknown. Fightful also reported that more elements were going to be a part of the "madness," but those elements will have to wait for another time.

later on this year. Joining the original three participants in the All-Star Eight Man Scramble, the winner of which receives a shot at the AEW World Championship, are Chris Jericho, FTW Champion Hook, and Brian Cage, with the final two spots to be filled on the upcoming episodes of "AEW Rampage" and "AEW Collision." CMLL's Magnus will face Matt Sydal on "Rampage" for one spot, while Penta El Zero Miedo, Bryan Keith, and Dante Martin will fight it out for the final spot this Saturday on "Collision," the night before Revolution.