AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 2/28/2024

The go-home edition of "AEW Dynamite" is in the books, and fans around the world are eager to see what will happen in Sting's final wrestling match this Sunday at Revolution. The question is how many people tuned in to see one of the final stops on the road to it? According to Wrestlenomics, the February 28 "Dynamite" averaged a total of 822,000 viewers, a drop in average viewership from last week's episode by only 6,000. Despite a minimal drop in overall viewers, the number earned in the key 18-49 demographic didn't move, staying steady at 0.29. However, this number wasn't enough to get them first place in Wednesday night's cable rankings, placing third behind two NBA games that aired on ESPN.

Like all weeks, "Dynamite" had a strong lead-in thanks to "The Big Bang Theory," which brought a strong 983,000 viewers in to the 8PM timeslot. By the first ad break at the start of Q2, viewership had dropped to 804,000. That number would peak at 835,000 viewers in Q4, before finishing at 810,000 viewers by the time 10PM rolled around. "Dynamite" did get a jump in viewership in the overrun period at the end of the show, with 891,000 viewers tuning in to witness Sting descend from the rafters for the final time.

Fans who tuned in for the whole show got to witness a number of competitive matches, including Skye Blue defeating Kris Statlander, Chris Jericho forcing Atlantis to throw in the towel for Atlantis Jr., Orange Cassidy make another defense of the AEW International Championship against Nick Wayne, and Bryan Danielson sending a message to Eddie Kingston as the Blackpool Combat Club defeated Kingston and FTR in a hard-hitting trios match.