AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: 2/21/24

This week's "AEW Dynamite" was bookended by two high-profile tag matches, both furthering storylines the promotion has been building in anticipation of AEW Revolution next month. Was the action on the latest installment enough to draw viewers in? It seems so, as "Dynamite" was the top-viewed program on cable this past Wednesday.

According to the data shared by Wrestlenomics, an average of 828,000 viewers tuned into "Dynamite" across the show's two hours. That's an increase of 2% over last week's "Dynamite" rating. As for the 18-49 demographic, the episode brought in a rating of 0.29, a slight drop from last week's 0.30. Compared to the average of the previous four weeks, "Dynamite" had a 5% increase in the 18-49 demo and a 1% increase in overall viewership.

Taking a look at the quarter-hour ratings, the show peaked in its first 15 minutes, featuring Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. By the second quarter-hour, the show lost more than 120,000 overall viewers but only 18,000 in the 18-49 demo. That overall viewership rose once again during the Daniel Garcia-Christian Cage segment before trending downward until 10 p.m. ET. The five-minute overrun that ended "Dynamite" did bring in some additional viewership, while the 18-49 demo remained stable throughout most of the show.

The most viewed clip on YouTube from this week's "Dynamite" included the highlights from the main event, featuring "Hangman" Adam Page, Hook, and Rob Van Dam taking on Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage. That video is followed in views by the Garcia segment and, further behind, highlights from the opening tag bout.