Darby Allin Assesses Sting's Time In AEW

In December 2020, fans were stunned when Sting arrived in All Elite Wrestling despite having been forced in to retirement in 2016. Fast forward to the present day and Sting is an undefeated AEW Tag Team Champion alongside Darby Allin, and his retirement match at Revolution 2024 is set to be one of the biggest matches in AEW history.

As someone who has been with Sting since day one of his AEW run, Allin explained on the "Battlegrounds" podcast what it's been like having Sting by his side over the past three years.

"He was never supposed to come to AEW as a wrestler," Allin said. "It was more like an ambassador-type role, and the fact that he took my word and took a chance on me when I convinced him to come back to wrestling and actually get in the ring ... he's going crazier than ever!"

Allin was referring to the trend of Sting, a 64-year old man no less, jumping off every and all balconies he comes across.

"It's awesome," Allin said. "The man is wild, his work ethic is insane, he busts his ass more than some of the young guys do ... I love learning from the best."