Booker T Is Pulling For This Member Of WWE Women's Roster To Become Champion

The WWE women's roster may be stacked to the brim with talent, but there is one competitor that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to see become a champion.

"When she came back, I thought Nia Jax was primed for that spot. Everybody's road to the championship is a little bit different," Booker said on his podcast "Hall of Fame." "Some are a little bit bumpier than others, and Nia Jax has definitely been on that bumpy road to becoming a champion."

Having initially signed with WWE in 2014, Jax performed on the "WWE NXT" brand until 2016 when she was moved up to the main roster. She is a former champion, having previously won the "Raw" Women's Championship (now the Women's Championship) and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Shayna Baszler. She was later released from her contract in November 2021 alongside several other stars.

"So, for me, I don't know, she's just had a bumpy road, but I'm pulling for Nia Jax to become champion," the Hall of Famer said. "I'm pulling for Nia Jax, and I think it's going to happen for her one day."

Jax returned to WWE in September last year, getting involved in Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. She later earned herself a title shot at Ripley's title at WWE Elimination Chamber five months later, but ultimately came up short in dethroning her.

