Becky Lynch Gets Real About Beatdown Nia Jax Gave Her On WWE Raw

Becky Lynch has found herself in the crosshairs of Nia Jax for several months now, but as indicated by her actions on this week's "WWE Raw," Jax doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon. After coming face-to-face with her WrestleMania 40 opponent, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Lynch was greeted with a sneak attack — comprised of two leg drops and an Annihilator — from "The Irresistible Force." On the latest episode of "WWE's The Bump," Lynch was asked to provide an update on her current condition. In response, Lynch made it clear that she won't let some physical damage deter from her seeking out revenge.

"It ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. And that's what I have done my whole career," Lynch said. "But it's also — I got that Irish rage, man. You can't just hit me and think that I'm going to stay down and think that I'm not going to do anything about it. I'm going to get pissed. I'm going to come back. I'm going to beat the absolute crap out of you, and that's what I did that night."

As Lynch alluded to, Jax's opening-segment beatdown prompted her to retaliate with an assault of her own later in the evening. Unfortunately, Lynch's counterstrike came at the expense of former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan, who was in the midst of facing Jax in a singles match. Lynch has since apologized to Morgan, acknowledging that her impulse and "Irish rage" blinded her in that moment.

Following their exchange of blows, Jax and Lynch are now scheduled to meet one-on-one on the upcoming episode of "Raw" next week.

