Daniel Garcia Assesses Opportunity He Has At AEW Revolution 2024

AEW Revolution 2024 is going to be a big night for many people on the roster, but for Daniel Garcia, it's the biggest night of his career. Garcia will be challenging Christian Cage for the TNT Championship on March 3, and despite only picking up three points in the inaugural Continental Classic tournament towards the end of 2023, he has used those points to catapult himself into the spotlight in 2024.

Ahead of his big match on pay-per-view, Garcia stated on "AEW Unrestricted" that he is more than ready to take the ball and run with it. "This is the kind of opportunity that I've always wanted, that I always knew I could handle," Garcia said. "This is what I've always wanted and I feel more than ready and more than prepared. I feel as ready as ever to go into the biggest AEW show of all time, the best AEW show of all time with the feeling that's 100% no doubt about it restored, to walk in as challenger, to walk out as champion. It's going to be a great way to kick off a little benchmark of this new era of AEW that we've been in over the past couple of months."

Garcia explained that he is ready to go on a journey with the fans who have believed in him in recent months, as he wants to make them proud at Revolution. Garcia was handed the shot against Cage after his match with Adam Copeland ended in a no-contest due to Cage's interference. Copeland was not cleared to compete at Revolution and Garcia was given the match instead, but even if Cage didn't interfere, Garcia believes he would have forced the Rated-R Superstar to submit regardless.

Please credit "AEW Unrestricted" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.