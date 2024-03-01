NXT Champ Lyra Valkyria Gets Candid About WWE's Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton got the wrestling world talking due to the performance she put in at WWE Elimination Chamber. While Stratton didn't win the match, she certainly had a star-making night, and while that caught many fans who hadn't seen her before by surprise, that wasn't the case for "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria, who knows very well what she's capable of.

"It's incredible to see a former "NXT" Women's Champion going on to such a big reaction in such a huge stadium crowd," she told "WWE Deutschland." "It's very inspiring and motivating to see."

Valkyria and Stratton shared the ring several times in "NXT," with the current "WWE SmackDown" star having beaten her in an "NXT" Women's Championship match at the Battleground PLE last year. However, Valkyria did get one over Stratton when she teamed with Becky Lynch to defeat her and Kiana James. While Stratton is still in the early stages of her own career in WWE, she made the move to the main roster after debuting in the women's Royal Rumble. She was pushed into the title scene before Valkyria, and that allowed the Irish wrestler the chance to learn from Stratton inside the squared circle and become a more polished performer. "I felt like wrestling Tiffany was a big pivotal moment for me where I really felt like I unlocked the next level," she admitted.

