Bryan Danielson Reveals The One AEW Star He'd Pick To Join Blackpool Combat Club

If there is one faction in AEW that requires a lot to be part of, it's the Blackpool Combat Club. Since forming in 2022, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta have prided themselves on being the best wrestlers in the world, and accept no excuses when things don't go their way. However, if there was an opening for someone in AEW to join the BCC, who would it go to? On "The Nikki and Brie Show," Danielson's wife Brie asked him a question sent in by a fan who wanted to know if he could bring one person in to the BCC, who would he choose. "I really like the BCC as it is right now," Danielson said. " But if I had to pick one person to add, I think it would be Daniel Garcia. I like his style."

Danielson originally named Garcia as someone who he would like to bring in to the group when he pitched the idea to Moxley in 2022, with both Yuta and Lee Moriarty also being named as guys who they could train up to be the future of AEW. Yuta proved his worth after a bloody performance against Moxley on an episode of "AEW Rampage" in April 2022, and Garcia earned Danielson's respect following their trilogy of matches in 2022, where Garcia even picked up a victory over the American Dragon.

Moxley has already noted that someone like Marina Shafir would fit well in the BCC as the group's first female member, while internationally, NJPW's Shota Umino has regularly teamed up with the BCC due to his close relationship with Moxley.

