The Week In Wrestling (2/29/24): 3 Promos That Rocked & 3 That Fell Flat

Present-day Drew McIntyre is a delusional, savage wildcard (and certified CM Punk hater), and dare I say — it may be his best WWE character work yet.

Following his victory in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber, McIntyre delivered a celebratory speech on "WWE Raw," thanking the WWE Universe for their support — support that he invented in his mind, at least. "Everyone in this arena, everyone across the world, thank you for putting those hands together and for praying harder than you have ever prayed in your entire life. Because of you, this happened," McIntyre said in dramatic fashion. With his win, McIntyre will now move on to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The journey to get there hasn't, and won't, be easy, though.

After outlasting five other men in the grueling Elimination Chamber structure, McIntyre also noted that he felt like "absolute hell" given the jet lag that followed him into "Raw," in addition to the ruptured eardrum he sustained at the titular premium live event. Upon consulting with a WWE doctor McIntyre then apparently informed him that the damage may keep him from competing at WrestleMania. Unlike an injured CM Punk, though, McIntyre asserted that nothing would prevent him from performing on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Firmly dedicated to antagonizing the former WWE Champion, McIntyre then proceeded to sit in Punk's signature cross-legged position, claiming that he did something special for him. In a mockery of Punk's straight-edge philosophy, McIntyre smugly stated that he drank twice as much as a way for both of them to celebrate his upcoming title match at WrestleMania.

While McIntyre's comments may be fueled with utter disdain, their execution is entertainingly brilliant. And for that, I applaud Drew McIntyre.

Written by Ella Jay