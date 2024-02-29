Adam Page Addresses Injury Rumors On AEW Dynamite, Reveals His Status For Revolution

Ahead of Saturday's purported triple threat Match for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution, with both Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page scheduled to challenge Samoa Joe, AEW fans were looking forward to hearing from Page tonight on "Dynamite" to find out whether or not he could compete after seemingly suffering a leg injury last week. They heard from him in short order, as he proclaimed that he would not be fit to compete, and then Strickland heard from him even more strongly with the crutch he hobbled in on, as it cracked across his back, and then over his head before Page declared that he would not only compete but he would be walking out of Revolution with the title.

As the violence unfolded, Joe looked on in approval, grinning all the while, as it certainly behooves the champion in any triple threat to have his adversaries out for each other's blood. And this was quite the turn of events for the champion, since it was Joe himself who appeared to have potentially taken Page out during last week's "Dynamite." Attempting a Muscle Buster, Page rolled out of the champion's finisher, seemingly rolling an ankle or tweaking a knee before he exited the ring and eventually limped up the ramp. Tonight, Page hobbled out from the back, crutch in hand, and the crowd had their minds made up before he even uttered a word.

Of course, the fix was in, and when Page hammered the unsuspecting Strickland from behind, the crowd finally turned on a heel Page in full force, setting the stage for an against-all-odds scenario for Swerve, who the Greensboro crowd will surely stand behind wholeheartedly come Sunday.