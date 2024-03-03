Daniel Garcia Comments On Sting's Upcoming Retirement At AEW Revolution

With AEW Revolution 2024 only hours away, fans and wrestlers are coming to terms with the fact that Sting will have his last match and retire from pro wrestling at the event. Sting debuted in AEW at the "Winter is Coming" edition of "Dynamite" in 2020, and he's managed to have a final run that will see him go out on his own terms. Someone who has been thrilled to have "The Icon" in the AEW locker room every week is Daniel Garcia, who had nothing but nice things to say about him during his recent appearance on "ROAR Around The Ring."

"Sting is somebody who is just a ray of light in any room that he walks into," Garcia said. "He just feels different. He is somebody who is a ray of positivity in a business that you hear so much negative things about. He's somebody who's given me a lot of advice on life and in wrestling, we're really lucky to have somebody like him around for the past couple of years and I wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter of his life."

While Sting and Garcia have never shared the ring in AEW, the two men will hope to make Revolution a memorable night for themselves. Garcia is set to challenge Christian Cage for the AEW TNT Championship, while Sting's final match will be a Tornado Tag match for the AEW Tag Team Championships as he teams up with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks. Furthermore, Sting's final match will reportedly be Revolution's main event, making it the first time since 2015 that he has headlined a pay-per-view.

