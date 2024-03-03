Roderick Strong Looks Back On Moment The Devil Angle Coalesced In AEW

The AEW storyline involving The Devil and his masked accomplices making MJF's life a living hell created some intrigue toward the end of 2023. The Devil and his masked henchmen were revealed at AEW Worlds End, with the culprits being Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Wardlow, and The Kingdom. Despite a mixed reaction from fans and critics, Strong spoke positively about the storyline on the "Under The Ring" podcast, revealing that he was happy about the outcome.

"I thought [the reveal] was great. It was what it needed to be, and I was just happy for the moment when it all finally came together," Strong said. "Just understanding I was going to be going on to the next chapter of this and to honestly be able to do it with those guys is amazing."

While not having much of a history with Wardlow, Strong goes way back with Cole, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett from their days in Ring of Honor, and the fact that he gets to work with all of them on a regular basis has made their Undisputed Kingdom faction such a well-oiled machine. "I love those guys to death. It's been awesome just to see Matt and Mike get an opportunity, and Wardlow as well, and Adam's the man."

The faction will also have an opportunity to add more gold to its collection tonight. Strong is scheduled to face Orange Cassidy for the International Championship at AEW Revolution, and a victory would mark his first title win since joining the promotion.

Please credit "Under The Ring" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.