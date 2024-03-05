WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Reflects On AEW Record, Jobbing

Despite having such a decorated career, influential style, and legions of fans who chant his name to this day, Rob Van Dam has suffered his fair share of losses during his appearances in AEW. RVD was brought in for the first time in August 2023 and has popped up from time to time in a variety of roles.

From defending the honor of ECW against Jack Perry, to teaming with Hook, the WWE Hall of Famer has already seen his fair share of action in AEW. Van Dam's win/loss record isn't the best, despite his reputation in the industry, and on a recent edition of the "1 of a Kind" podcast, RVD discussed his time in AEW.

"I've had five matches with AEW and I'm thinking my win/loss [record] right now is 2 and 3," Van Dam said. "I can see the fans either pulling for me to get a major push, or I could see me as fitting in more to be there to work with some of the [younger] guys."

This prompted the subject of jobbing, to which Van Dam pointed out that fans really care about who wins and loses, but if the stars in the ring care as much as the fans, it can be damaging to their careers. "At a certain point, there's guys that will get bad reputations for refusing to put other stars over, other wrestlers over, or they get a reputation for not wanting to do the job," RVD said. "In reality, each time you do that it actually affects the pathway of your career and how much money you're going to make."

