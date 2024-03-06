Lyra Valkyria Opens Up About Beating Becky Lynch For WWE NXT Title

"WWE NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria has been on a tear within the company's developmental division lately, with successful defenses against the likes of Blair Davenport, Roxanne Perez, and Lola Vice. Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch, who returned to "NXT" for a brief run with the women's title, at Night One of Halloween Havoc.

Valkyria recently spoke on "Die Woche" on the WWE Deutschland Facebook page about the victory against her fellow countrywoman, whom she has been very open about admiring. She said it was something she never could have envisioned happening and previously had called the moment "perfect." Valkyria described the moment as "insane" and said she was speechless and numb, yet over the moon.

"I always say that winning the 'NXT' Women's Championship is something I've imagined time and time again. Like, how it would happen," Valkyria said. "Who I would take it from? Every scenario possible has entered my brain. But I never imagined that winning the title, from Becky, who would come to 'NXT' in 2023 ... it's not even a possibility that I considered realistic in my mind. So I never imagined that happening. To actually have it happen the way it did, you couldn't write it. You couldn't dream it. It was incredible."

Valkyria made her "NXT" debut on house shows in Florida in February 2020 before heading back overseas and wrestling on "WWE NXT UK" until it folded in the fall of 2022. She moved to the United States later that year and debuted on "NXT" on television that December. In addition to defending her Women's Championship presumably at the upcoming Stand & Deliver premium live event during WrestleMania weekend, she will also team up with Tatum Paxley on an upcoming episode of "NXT" to challenge the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.