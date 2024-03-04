Why WWE's Drew McIntyre Thinks 'Idiot' Damian Priest Should Be Locked In A Room

Drew McIntyre has had a lot to say about his fellow WWE Superstars ever since winning the Elimination Chamber, notably sending a stern warning to WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. In a recent appearance with "WWE's The Bump," McIntyre also set his eyes on Damian Priest, whom he claims is becoming an ongoing issue in his current run.

"That idiot Damian Priest, I don't know how many times he tries to cash in on the worst situations possible. That's what cost me the last time, is to keep my eyes on Priest. Maybe lock him in a room, maybe beat him down before the match because the guy doesn't wait till the appropriate situation."

McIntyre suggested that Priest instead cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase when his match against Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40 is over and he's at his weakest. However, it seems that McIntyre views him as a threat who must be stopped. "Why commit halfway through the match when we're both on fire? That's the X-Factor right there; I need to take out Priest."

The Scotsman also claimed that he hesitated in the ring with Rollins the last time they clashed for the title, and suggested that it was due to feeling sorry for him. "I knew how much pain he was in. I knew how much that title meant to him. I'd seen him with his family, with his daughter, and I just wanted to let him know what a great job he's done in the match. That was on me. It cost me, and I had to learn just to hit the kill shot."

