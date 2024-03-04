The Undisputed Kingdom Cuts Backstage Promo After AEW Revolution Wins

The Undisputed Kingdom had a successful night at AEW Revolution 2024. Roderick Strong defeated Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship, bringing even more gold to the group. Meanwhile, Wardlow won the All-Star Scramble match to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship.

After the dust had settled, AEW cameras caught up with the Undisputed Kingdom backstage to see how they were doing. Matt Taven kicked things off by informing fans that they are coming up with something that will last, before Strong chimed in by telling Orange Cassidy that what he told him for weeks came true.

Wardlow then addressed Chris Jericho's criticisms in which he stated he wasn't good enough, noting that he's actually great. The big man also had some choice words for people who cheer him. "Save your breath, because the more you chanted my name, the more I lost. So save your energy to sing stupid songs, save your energy to chant for Orange Cassidy, and just boo me all you want. I dare you to, I don't need you, the only thing I need are these guys. Together, we're taking over AEW."

Adam Cole rounded out the segment by saying Revolution was an appropriate name for the show, as that's precisely what they've started in AEW, with Taven, Strong, and Mike Bennett all holding gold, and Wardlow being next in line for the AEW World Championship. Furthermore, he claimed that the group's reign of terror is just beginning.

"Boys and girls, we are just getting started, and speaking of the AEW World Championship, you're looking at the next AEW World Champion, and that championship will belong in its rightful place," Cole added. "AEW we are taking over, and not only that AEW, we're going to make you our b***h."

