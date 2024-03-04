Former WCW Boss Eric Bischoff Discusses Deceased Stars Ole Anderson And Virgil

Last week, the wrestling world lost two legends: Michael "Virgil" Jones and Ole Anderson. On his "Strictly Business" podcast, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff commented on Virgil and Anderson's deaths.

"Look, Ole was Ole," Bischoff said. "I have some great memories of Ole. I have some memories that I try and put out of my mind when it comes to Ole, but I enjoyed them. As much of an honorary cantankerous, negative [son of a] b***h he was, he was kind of fun to be around. And he had a good sense of humor if he was comfortable around you. And he had a lot of knowledge. Unfortunately, Ole liked guys of his era, Bill Watts, Verne Gagne. He was so firmly entrenched in the way business was done back in the '70s and in the '80s that he refused to consider doing things differently."

Bischoff described Anderson as a "square peg in a round hole," although a loveable one, because of his views on the business. The former on-screen "WWE Raw" general manager added that Anderson, who won various championships in the AWA, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling/Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW, was one of the more outspoken stars of his era. Anderson, a founding member of the legendary Four Horsemen stable, was 81 at the time of his passing. Ricky Morton announced Anderson had died in a social media post last Monday. The cause of his death has yet to be disclosed.