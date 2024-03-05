Roman Reigns, Former ECW Stars React To Paul Heyman WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement

On Monday, the first member of the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class was announced. Paul Heyman will be inducted at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, the city synonymous with ECW. Heyman put the promotion on the map in the 1990s and made it one of the biggest wrestling promotions at the time.

Following the AP's announcement, WWE CCO, Paul "Triple H" Levesque warned that Heyman would be in Philly with a live microphone.

He's been a promoter, a manager, an executive, a "Wiseman," and now, a @WWE Hall of Famer. There's more to say about @HeymanHustle, but as always, it's best to let him say it himself... with a live microphone in Philadelphia. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/qEZF4lxR3g — Triple H (@TripleH) March 4, 2024

Heyman's career has spanned decades and has seen him work for WCW and WWE. In WCW, he was the founder of the Dangerous Alliance. The stable was comprised of Arn Anderson, "Stunning" Steve Austin, and Rick Rude. He's been a manager, executive, and part of the creative team in WWE. Currently, he serves as Special Counsel to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

Reigns acknowledged the announcement of Heyman's upcoming induction with a simple finger up emoji.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer and ECW star, Bully Ray congratulated Heyman by welcoming him to the club and poking fun at him by telling him that his Hall of Fame ring will come "via FedEx".

CONGRATS!!!!! Welcome to the club. Well deserved. @HeymanHustle We will be sending your HOF ring via FedEx. The tracking # isâ€¦.🤣🤣 https://t.co/nxp3HbOEcw — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 4, 2024

ECW Original, Tommy Dreamer, also congratulated "The Wiseman". He said the induction is well deserved because "he changed the industry."

Well deserved. https://t.co/ipovXo2TUU — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 4, 2024

Another ECW star, Lance Storm, weighed in on Threads. He stated that Heyman should be this year's only inductee and should get the whole hour to talk.

Lance Storm on Threads is suggesting that Paul Heyman should be the only inductee in the 2024 WWE HOF. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/HRQmq8Jh2n — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) March 5, 2024

Although Heyman has previously stated that he wasn't in a rush to join the WWE Hall of Fame, there is no other place more fitting for his induction than the city that was the home of one of the most extreme promotions in wrestling.