WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Lays Out His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

The Undertaker is on the Mount Rushmore of many fans and wrestlers but who is on the WWE Hall of Famer's personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling?

"Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold [Steve Austin]," Undertaker said on the latest "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway." The former WWE Champion noted that his top four was about more than just in-ring ability. "Those four guys are not the greatest wrestlers that have ever come down the pike. Those guys aren't the best psychologists."

The Undertaker feels that the four men have certain intangibles which made them pivotal forces in the history of professional wrestling. He believes Andre, Hogan, Flair, and Austin have contributed to the business in ways that are untouchable.

"Andre was doing 'The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson' long before any wrestler was," Undertaker explained, saying Andre made wrestling "cool" unlike any before him, especially with famous friends like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Muhammad Ali. Undertaker went on to say that Hogan was a completely inimitable force in the late '80s, much like Steve Austin in the late '90s, an era which was WWE's most popular until this current era.

"Ric Flair ... he's the champ," Undertaker concluded. "He's what you think of [when you think of wrestling]."

The Undertaker retired in 2020, defeating former WWE Champion AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. Throughout his career, he managed to wrestle three of his four Mount Rushmore picks, with Andre The Giant being the sole superstar he never wrestled.