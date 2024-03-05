WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Opens Up About The Death Of Virgil

The wrestling world is mourning former WWE Million Dollar Champion Virgil, who died on February 28 at the age of 72 (originally reported as 61 but was clarified later).

On the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T eulogized his fellow WCW comrade. "Virgil was a good dude, man," Booker T said, noting that he was jealous of Virgil's role in WWE as Ted DiBiase's bodyguard, chuckling about the easy gig. "Virgil didn't have to do nothing. All he had to do was just stand there."

After his time in WWE ended, Virgil went to WCW, where he wrestled as "Vincent," and would also be where he crossed paths with Booker.

"He was always a good dude, man," Booker said. He went on to list the myriad of maladies Virgil suffered recently, mentioning that Virgil's reputation left Booker wondering if any of it was true. According to the former WCW United States Champion, the two men had a convivial relationship, mostly seeing each other on the convention circuit.

"It's definitely shocking for me to wake up and see that Virgil had died at 61 years old, just two years older than I am now."

While Virgil had a lengthy wrestling career, he had a second life of sorts on the convention circuit, where he became a meme superstar due to lonely shots of him at conventions, looking bored. Booker believes that Virgil carried a bit of sadness despite his legacy.