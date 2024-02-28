Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of WWE Star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones

With word emerging this morning that Michael Jones, also known as Virgil during his time in WWE, has died at the age of 61, voices from around the wrestling world have begun sharing their tributes to the late veteran wrestler. That includes WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, a longtime friend of Jones.

"Shocked and saddened to hear the news about Virgil," Roberts wrote. "Rest in peace, my friend."

WWE star Luke Gallows also paid tribute to Jones this morning. Gallows shared several pictures of himself and Jones behind the scenes while offering a brief but poignant statement on his passing.

"R.I.P Virgil," Gallows said. "Thanks for being a great sport during our shenanigans [and] for the memories. See you down the road, good brother."

AEW's Matt Hardy posted a picture of himself posing with Jones. Using his Soul Train Jones character, Jones also made several appearances on AEW television in 2019 and 2020.

"Virgil was a funny, unique individual that was always cool to me [and] I'm saddened to hear about his passing," Hardy wrote. "My thoughts go out to his family, friends, [and] fans."

WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton shared her own thoughts on Jones. While she never knew him, Braxton said it was clear how much he meant to fans and professionals within the industry.