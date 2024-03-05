Sting Discusses His Mindset For Retiring At AEW Revolution

"The Icon" Sting called it a career on Sunday at AEW Revolution. The WWE Hall of Famer went out on top, defeating The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag match alongside his AEW World Tag Team Champion partner Darby Allin. At the post-show media scrum, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion admitted that he and AEW management were wary of him retiring as an undefeated champion.

"There was a little resistance to going out undefeated. There was resistance to going out as champions ... It's ok. It all worked out and I'm happy with it all," Sting said following his final match. Not only was there resistance to the many story beats but also mild resistance to him retiring in Greensboro at all.

"[Tony Khan] was saying, 'Could you maybe stay until Wembley?'" Sting chuckled. Despite Khan's sheepish request, Sting stuck to his guns on retiring at Revolution, which Tony Khan noted is the third anniversary of Sting's return to active competition. "It's time. It's just time."

Following Sting's retirement, it was announced that the AEW World Tag Team Championships would be vacated and a tournament would be held to crown new champions. There is no word on when the tournament will start, just that it will start later this month, while there are no details on the form it may take or the participants involved.

Sting and Allin won the titles from Big Bill and Ricky Starks last month, Sting's first championship in AEW, and former TNT Champion Darby's first reign as tag team champion.