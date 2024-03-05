Bully Ray Could See Sting Coming Out Of Retirement For This WWE Dream Match

Sting's in-ring career came to an end this past weekend at AEW Revolution as he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks, but Bully Ray has admitted he could see a world where he wrestles again, but in WWE. "You can never say never. I'm 99% sure that what we got to see last night was Sting's last match," he said on "Busted Open Radio." "However there is a new regime in the WWE, if Hunter had an idea for a one-night-only with Sting."

One of the big dream matches that Sting never had throughout his career was against The Undertaker, and he has previously revealed he wanted that to be his final hurrah. While the "Deadman" is also retired, Bully believes something could happen just for the sake of the entrances alone.

"If Hunter was to say to himself, 'You know what, the last time Sting was here maybe we could have given him a bit of a better send-off, we could have given him that moment that he deserved and that the WWE Universe would have liked to have seen. What if we are able to leave a better taste in people's mouths and what if we are able to trump what AEW did and Sting's last match is at WrestleMania in front of 80,000 people, and the money's right, and the match is right and the situation is right,'" Bully said. While Sting has made it clear he's done competing, he wouldn't be the first person to come out of retirement to wrestle again at some point, and Bully believes, "There's always that tiny, tiny chance that the planets can align again, and that's it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.