Bully Ray Says Podcast Co-Host 'Lives Rent Free' In The Head Of WWE's The Rock

Last week, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted a video on social media, which featured a clip of "Busted Open Radio" co-host Dave LaGreca blasting "The Great One" about using his status as a member of the TKO Group Holdings board to steal the WrestleMania 40 main event spot from 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. After, Johnson fired back by calling LaGreca a "goof," "idiot," and a "Cody Crybaby." Recently on the show, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray reacted to Johnson calling out LaGreca.

"Dave LaGreca lives rent-free in The Rock's head," Bully said. "Because The Rock went on social media and he started talking about WrestleMania, he started talking about Seth Rollins, he started talking about Cody Rhodes, and then he started talking about Dave LaGreca. Now, he didn't call Dave LaGreca by name, but he sure as hell put up a clip of this show of Dave LaGreca going off on one of his rants. So let me have this straight: the biggest star in Hollywood and the biggest star in professional wrestling today, who might even be on some people's Mount Rushmores, is talking about WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Dave LaGreca? Hmm."

LaGreca has been critical of Johnson ever since "The Brahma Bull" hinted last September that he and Reigns could clash at WrestleMania 40, after revealing that plans for the dream bout fell through for WrestleMania 39. He felt those comments were disrespectful to Rhodes, who challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at last year's WrestleMania. LaGreca also expressed his frustration with Johnson after Rhodes seemingly stepped aside to allow the wrestler-turned-actor a pathway to Reigns at "The Show of Shows" in April. Nevertheless, Johnson has now sided with Reigns, with Rhodes set to challenge "The Tribal Chief" for the gold at WrestleMania for the second consecutive year.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.