Swerve Strickland Shares Pic Of AEW Locker Room Paying Tribute To Sting

Fans would be hard pressed to find someone who has a bad word to say about Sting given his contributions to the business, and it seems the AEW locker room wanted to show "The Icon" how much he meant to them. Following he and Darby Allin's victory over The Young Bucks at Revolution in what was Sting's final match, the WCW legend took to the microphone to give a farewell speech as the show went off the air.

After the cameras had stopped rolling, Sting's sons, as well as Tony Khan came to the ring to say thank you to the WWE Hall of Famer, before the rest of the AEW locker room gave him a standing ovation from the top of the ramp. Front and center at the top of the stage was Swerve Strickland, who despite not walking out of Revolution as AEW World Champion was more than happy to congratulate Allin and Sting on their match, even giving Allin a hug while the rest of the locker room applauded "The Icon." The image was captured by a fan in the crowd, which Strickland later shared on social media.

Strickland was one of the many members of the AEW roster who got to work with Sting during his run with the company, with Strickland's match having a special significance. Sting and Allin took on Strickland and Christian Cage in a coffin match at All In in August 2023 in front of a record-setting crowd at Wembley Stadium. The match ended with Strickland being placed inside the coffin, allowing Sting and Allin to get the victory, despite Strickland's hair poking out of the coffin after the match had ended.