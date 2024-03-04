Read: Sting's Emotional Speech After AEW Revolution 2024 Retirement Match Victory

Sting, in his final match in pro wrestling, walked out of AEW Revolution with a win, when he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks. Following the match, he thanked the crowd for their support and also expressed his gratitude to AEW CEO Tony Khan.

"I was hoping that this night would be surreal in many ways. The video package that you saw before we got to the ring and to see this is the exact boots, tights, and jacket that I wore way back when. And in later years we got some cool Wolfpacs standing around here [referring to one of his sons dressed as Wolfpac Sting]. We're off the air now so I can do that," Sting joked. "You know what, Greensboro, you've still got it. I don't have any words other than to say thank you, I love you all so much."

He then proceeded to call AEW CEO Tony Khan to the ring. "I'd like to call a very important person out. It wouldn't be possible without Tony Khan. This is my last night so I can say, Tony, hustle. C'mon," said Sting to Khan. Khan came out to the ring, hugged Sting, and thanked the fans for being a part of the "greatest wrestling pay-per-view ever," celebrating Sting's career.

Sting's tag team partner, Darby Allin, who was bruised and battered after falling on glass, was left without words following Sting's match and hoped that the fans got their money's worth. Sting got back on the mic and shouted out AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, who has been a part of "The Icon's" pro wrestling journey for a long time. Schiavone proceeded to get on the mic and declare, "It's Sting," in his signature style, much to the delight of the fans in the arena.

The locker room then came out to show their appreciation for the legendary star's career.