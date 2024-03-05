AEW Collision Ratings Report: 3/2/24

Before fans in Greensboro, North Carolina got the chance to witness Revolution 2024 on pay-per-view, AEW had one more stop on the road to Revolution in the form of the March 2, 2024 "AEW Collision." The question is; how many people tuned in?

According to Wrestlenomics, the March 2 "Collision" averaged a total of 455,000 viewers, a big increase of 18% compared to February 24 edition of the show that averaged 355,000 viewers. The shows viewership stayed largely consistent throughout the two-hour timeslot, beginning with 498,000 at 8PM before gradually dropping to 420,000 viewers by the end of the night. When it comes to the key 18-49 demographic, "Collision" saw another increase. The March 2 episode averaged a 0.13 number, marking another 18% increase on the previous episode which garnered a 0.11 number. While "Collision" did have competition on other networks in the form of NBA and college basketball games, the show benefited from not having a UFC card air on TV, as the company's most recent "Fight Night" streamed on ESPN+.

Fans who tuned in for the entire episode saw a whole host of action that got people excited for Revolution. Matches like the all-star eight man tag team match that saw Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Daniel Garcia, and Hook take on Christian Cage, Killshot, Brian Cage, and Roderick Strong, as well as the three-way match between Dante Martin, Penta El Zero Miedo and Bryan Keith tied in with what was to come at Revolution. Matches that featured Thunder Rosa and Mariah May, as well as the segment that saw Mark Briscoe try and set Buddy Matthews on fire let people get excited for what was to come after the pay-per-view on March 3.