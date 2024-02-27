AEW Collision Ratings Report: 2/24/24

After a week off thanks to NBA All-Star Weekend, some wondered whether "AEW Collision" would lose some momentum, ratings-wise, when the show returned to its 8 p.m. timeslot this past Saturday. Unfortunately, the answer appears to be yes. Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's "Collision" drew 385K total viewers, and 0.11 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The numbers represented a decent drop from two weeks ago, with total viewership falling 22% from 491K total viewers, while 18-49 was down 27% from 0.15.

The quarter hours for "Collision" show a strong beginning and end, with mixed results in the middle. The episode began with its high point in total viewership, with the No DQ match between Sammy Guevara and Powerhouse Hobbs drawing 440K total viewers and 0.12 (154K viewers) in 18-49. The rest of the match held up strong in QH2, drawing 403K and 0.12 (159K), the high point of the show in 18-49.

Things took a drop in QH3, with the FTR vs. Shane Taylor Promotions match drawing a show-low 339K total viewers and 0.10 (126K viewers) in 18-49. Things stayed low in QH4 before rising up again for the first half of Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith in QH5, with their singles match drawing 405K and 0.11, the second-highest QH for total viewership and third-highest in 18-49 for the night. Things would dip again in QH6, which drew 351K, the second lowest QH for total viewership, and 0.10.

"Collision" did rebound for its final two QHs, which featured the main event between Bryan Danielson and Jun Akiyama. The start of the match in QH7 drew 390K total viewers and 0.12 (158K viewers), the second-highest number in 18-49 that night. Though 18-49 dropped to 0.11 in QH8, total viewership increased for the end of Danielson-Akiyama, drawing 395K.