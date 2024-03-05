AEW Star Matt Hardy Provides Update On Brother Jeff Following Injury

Jeff Hardy hasn't been seen on AEW television since an "AEW Rampage" match against Sammy Guevara in mid-February that saw him on the receiving end of a botched move from the top turnbuckle, which resulted in "The Charismatic Enigma" suffering a broken nose. While the situation thankfully wasn't more serious, Matt Hardy has provided an update on his brother's current status following the injury.

"He's getting some tests done on his sinuses to see how his sinuses are doing, it's not a fast project these things move slow," he said on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "We are just trying to make sure his health is first and foremost and putting that above everything else. That's the main thing to update on the status of him."

There had been some concerns initially over Jeff possibly suffering a concussion, which is why him only breaking his nose was seen as positive. However, it is clear that work is still necessary in order to get the veteran fully cleared for in-ring action. Jeff had been getting used more frequently on AEW television before getting hurt, with Matt claiming that the curse between Guevara and the Hardy family was very much alive and real. Guevara had previously injured Matt on a couple of occasions during their rivalry, which is where the curse started. There is currently no timetable for Jeff's return to the ring at this point.

