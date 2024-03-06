WWE NXT Talent Set For Imminent Injury Return

In April last year, "WWE NXT" upstart Sol Ruca went down with a torn ACL. At recent WWE NXT house shows, Ruca has returned to the ring, testing out her repaired tendon though there had been no word on her return to TV until now.

Fightful Select is reporting that the vignettes that have been airing -which feature anonymous writing in the sand on recent episodes of "WWE NXT" are for the impending return of Ruca, though there is no word on when she will return to television. Ruca was written off WWE programming following an attack backstage. It is possible that she returns on tonight's episode of "WWE NXT."

Before she was injured, Ruca was getting praise from management for taking to professional wrestling so quickly, having had less than 50 matches before her injury in April. Ruca was especially known for her inventive Flipping Cutter finishing move, which went viral on social media not long after she debuted the maneuver.