Bron Breakker And Baron Corbin Retain Titles At WWE NXT Roadblock

After defeating Nathan Frazer and Axiom two weeks ago, Chase U's Duke Hudson and Andre Chase earned the right to challenge for the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championships on tonight's "NXT" Roadblock special. Their opponents, of course, were Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker, whose 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic victory paved the way for them to claim the "NXT" tag titles last month.

Hudson and Chase — former tag champions in their own right — put forth a valiant effort, but in the end, it wasn't enough to overcome the devastating finishing combination laid upon them by Breakker and Corbin. After sending Breakker crashing into the steel ring steps, Chase then took out Corbin with a top-rope crossbody and a superkick for a nearfall. In response, Corbin hit Chase with an End of Days. And before Chase could properly regain his footing, Breakker (who had tagged himself in by this point) charged toward with a spear to secure the win and ensure that the "NXT" Tag Team Championships remained in their possession.

Elsewhere on the "NXT" Roadblock card, Dijak defeated former Schism leader Joe Gacy in an Asylum match. A week after returning to the company, Shawn Spears also emerged victorious in his first WWE match in five years by swiftly scoring a pinfall on Uriah Connors — formerly known as Brogan Finlay.