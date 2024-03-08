Natalya Details Her Ongoing Fight To Do More Within WWE

Natalya is a veteran of WWE's roster, having been with the company since 2007, and throughout that time she's won titles and competed against WWE's top female stars, but she isn't settled and content with what she's got.

"I would love to do more in the company, I've been fighting for more my entire career to be perfectly honest," she told "Gorilla Position." "There's still so much more that I'd love to do. I am still young enough to be able to do all the things that I want to do."

Natalya admitted she's aware that things are competitive, and because of that, there's a need to nail every opportunity that the company provides. That's something she believes she has done, with her title match against Rhea Ripley being an example of it as she's proud of that encounter and the fact it was well received.

"There's only so much control I have though. It's a television show, WWE's a TV show, so while I may want to be the lead actress in the show, I have to keep fighting for that," she said. "We all have to keep fighting for it, and it's so competitive right now."

Having been a constant figure on the main roster since her arrival, Natalya believes WWE sees her as a stable and steady foundation. However, she's looking for a chance to kick on and do even more this year.

"It's okay to go, 'Hey, sometimes I want to be the bride. I don't mind being the bridesmaid, but sometimes I want to be the bride,'" she said. "I'm confident that 2024 is going to be a huge year of growth for me."

