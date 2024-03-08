Tony Khan Reveals What He Thinks AEW Will Accomplish In 2025

AEW has kicked off 2024 with a bang, but AEW CEO Tony Khan already has his eye on 2025 and the exciting things that could materialize.

In just the first few weeks of the year, AEW has hosted Revolution, which is seen as one of the best events in recent memory, have brought in huge international stars with many more still to come, while they are also scheduled to return to Wembley Stadium in August for the second annual All In event in London. During the recent AEW Revolution media call, Khan believes that 2025 is going to be a big year for AEW.

"I think 2025 is going to go down as the year where AEW really took the leap from being a start-up company to being the established challenger player in pro wrestling for decades to come," said Khan.

Khan explained that in 2020, he had a five-year plan on where he wanted AEW to be and that the plan is currently on track to being completed. One of the big reasons why he thinks it's going to be a big year is down to the media rights for "Dynamite," "Rampage," and "Collision," as well as the recent announcement that they are expanding their pay-per-view schedule to nine shows in 2024.

AEW's current media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery is reportedly set to expire at the end of 2024. That means that there will be key negotiations toward the end of the year on whether WBD wants to keep AEW programming on their networks, or whether Khan will have to find a new home for AEW's three weekly shows.

